PML-N leader arrested for ‘inciting’ people against state

LAHORE: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Mian Javed Latif after a sessions court rejected his bail request in a case pertaining to inciting people against state institutions.

Latif had left the courtroom before the verdict was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas who presided over the hearing.

The defense, Farhad Ali Shah, said the MP was arrested “before the verdict is announced” which “is a violation of the law”.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Latif in March for defaming state institutions and delivering hateful remarks about them.

The case followed a television programme wherein the MP had said: “If anything happened to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not chant Pakistan Khappay [Long live Pakistan]” — a veiled reference to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari who raised the slogan after his spouse and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s assassination in 2007, a time when it was feared that separatists in Sindh could capture the anger at the incident.

The case against Latif was registered — and included sections 120, 120(B), 153, 153(A), 500, and 500(1)(B) — at the Township police station on the complaint of a Lahore resident, Jameel Saleem.

The complainant had claimed that the politician, by making the statements, “threatened” the country’s security, government, and state institutions. The lawmaker, he further said, sowed “seeds of hate” between the PPP and PML-N workers.

The complainant said the MP hurt the public sentiment to spread chaos in the country, thereby, violated the laws.