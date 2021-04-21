National poet Iqbal remembered on 83rd death anniversary

CITY

ISLAMABAD: The 83rd death anniversary of great philosopher, thinker, and poet of East, Allama Dr Mohammad Iqbal, was observed on Wednesday to pay homage to his services for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Allama Iqbal was a great visionary poet, who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, which was ultimately materialized in the shape of Pakistan.

Various functions were arranged to pay tributes to the great philosopher, who played a pivotal role through his thoughts and poetry in motivating and mobilising Muslims of subcontinent for the creation of a separate homeland.

Born in Sialkot in British India on November 9, 1877, the great Muslim philosopher is known for his poetic work. His famous collections of poetry include Zarb-e-Kalim, Bang-e-Dara and Bal-e-Jibril. Iqbal was a strong proponent of the political and spiritual revival of the Islamic civilisation across the world, but specifically in South Asia. He is also considered one of the most important figures in literature with literary works in both Urdu and Persian languages.

Being a member of All India Muslim League, Iqbal strongly supported Jinnah and had great faith in his leadership. Iqbal was quoted in a book by Sayyid Nazir Niazi as saying “Muslim League can succeed only on account of Jinnah. Now, none but Jinnah is capable of leading the Muslims.”

Iqbal, during his last days, suffered from a throat disease and passed away in Lahore on April 21, 1938.

