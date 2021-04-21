UK variant of Covid-19 detected in Sindh: Pechuho

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has said that the recent cases of Covid-19 in the province have been found to be linked with the United Kingdom variant of the virus.

The minister said on Wednesday that a genomic study conducted in Karachi has 50 samples confirming the variant of the virus.

Pechuho said that the UK variant is more lethal and spreads much more rapidly. She observed that the variant has already taken many lives in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial health minister further said that there are fears that the number of cases in the province will increase due to crowded markets before Eid. “It is important [for the masses] to be cautious during the rush hours and adhere to the precautionary SOPs.”

The minister informed that designated vaccination centres will remain open after Iftar. She urged those above the age of 50 years to get registered and vaccinated so they can remain safe from the virus.

On April 16, the Sindh Home Department had issued a notification for further extension in the coronavirus restrictions. The two safe days for keeping the business activities suspended in Sindh were rescheduled.

According to the communique, business activities will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays across the province. The restrictions will not apply to compulsory services, including clinics, pharmacies, milk shops, bakeries, law enforcement agencies, media outlets and newspaper vendors.