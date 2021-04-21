HEADLINES

At least four killed, over a dozen injured in Quetta blast

By News Desk

At least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in a powerful explosion in the parking lot of Serena Hotel in Quetta, Balochistan, on late on Wednesday night.

According to reports, security forces, including police and fire brigade personnel, reached the site to investigate the nature of the blast.

Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to a local hospital where the condition of two was said to be critical, confirmed Quetta Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Arbab Kamran Kasi. He also confirmed the number of the dead and injured.

Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tahir Rai informed a local news outlet that the blast took place in the parking lot of the hotel and that the area had been cordoned off. He added that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has been deployed to investigate the incident.

Serena Hotel is located on the Shahrah-e-Zarghun Road of the provincial capital.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the incident and sought a report from police officials. He stressed that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order in the province, adding that the “entire nation is united to eradicate the scourge of terrorism”.

The CM directed the security forces to ensure foolproof security arrangements within the province and urged health authorities to give the best medical facilities to the injured.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also condemned the incident and sought a report from the provincial chief secretary. He also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast.

Newly-appointed Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that the Interior Ministry is in close contact with the Balochistan government and an investigation is underway.

“The government will issue a statement as soon as the nature of the blast and the damage is determined,” he said on the microblogging site.

