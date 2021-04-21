HEADLINES

Indian Border Security seeks FIR against Pakistani ‘spy’ pigeon

By Akif Rashid

In a bizarre turn of events, the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) have approached the Amritsar police station to register a first information report (FIR) against a so-called “spy” pigeon.

According to Indian media outlets, the winged mole was found near the border, and it had been carrying a chit with a Pakistani number on it. Upon being caught, the friendly double agent perched itself on the shoulder of a BSF personnel.

The number, which was wrapped around its leg with tape, started with 0302. BSF handed the pigeon to the police along with the request to register an FIR.

Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya, said the BSF demanded registration of an FIR against the pigeon.

“As the pigeon is a bird, I don’t think an FIR can be registered against it. But we have referred the matter to our legal experts for their opinion,” he said on Wednesday.

The official said the number was also being analysed.

Akif Rashid

