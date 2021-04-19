HEADLINES

Tareen, allies refuse talks with govt

By News Desk
Jahangir Khan Tareen

Former secretary-general (SG) for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen and other lawmakers of the party who allied with the estranged leader have refused to hold talks with the incumbent government.

It emerges that the relations between Tareen and Prime Minister Imran Khan have become estranged. According to reports, PM Imran had extended an invitation to Tareen and his allies to hold talks, which has now been purportedly rejected.

Tareen had returned to Pakistan in November after ending his seven-month-long self-imposed exile after falling out with Prime Minister Imran Khan following an inquiry into the last year’s sugar scandal that accused several sugar producers — including him — of “underreported sales and fraud”.

At the time, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar had declared sugar-producing units under Tareen’s JDW-Group were found guilty of “double billing” and “over-invoicing” as well as “corporate fraud”.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has frozen a total of 36 accounts in nine different banks in this case, with reported millions of rupees in the account.

Of the frozen accounts, the PTI leader owns 14, his son 21 and his wife owns one bank account.

Earlier this week, more than 30 members of the national and provincial assemblies attended the gathering and discussed the roadmap ahead for the party while a majority of lawmakers offered to resign in support of Tareen.

Last week, a banking court in Lahore had extended until May 3 the pre-arrest bail period of Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in three cases lodged by the FIA in the sugar scam, which also carries charges of money laundering and corporate fraud.

Talking to reporters outside the court, Tareen had said that he does not know who was running the character assassination campaigns against him but he will find those responsible.

He had recalled that he started his business decades before entering politics, adding that “baseless and false reports” were being made and spread against him. Tareen had further said that there is no relation to sugar prices in the FIRs lodged against him and his son.

“I don’t know who is behind registering FIR against me,” Tareen had said on the occasion, who was accompanied by at least a dozen parliamentarians of PTI.

Previous articleMinister faces students’ wrath over decision to hold CAIE examinations
Next articleChinese envoy hints at more projects under CPEC
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bills on domestic violence, senior citizens sail through NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020, and the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Isa isn’t named in London property records, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) was informed on Monday that Justice Qazi Faez Isa is not named in the London property records. A ten-member SC...
Read more
NATIONAL

US invites Pakistan to climate change summit

ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough, the United States on Monday invited Pakistan to attend President Joe Biden’s Climate Change Conference after initially excluding it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former KP IGP Nasir Durrani loses life battle against Covid-19

LAHORE: Nasir Khan Durrani, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) inspector general of police (IGP), died of Covid-19 on Monday. Durrani had been under treatment at Lahore’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese envoy hints at more projects under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong om Monday said that great news about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would soon be out and new projects related...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia near Eid, says Saudi envoy

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon be visiting Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and hold meetings...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Justice Isa isn’t named in London property records, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) was informed on Monday that Justice Qazi Faez Isa is not named in the London property records. A ten-member SC...

US invites Pakistan to climate change summit

Former KP IGP Nasir Durrani loses life battle against Covid-19

Chinese envoy hints at more projects under CPEC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.