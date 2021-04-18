Opinion

Time to Reflect, before it is too late

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Sir, The events of recent 72 hours, when citizens were left at the mercy of baton carrying, stone throwing zealots, brainwashed by TLP to believe that they were waging Jihad. Two policemen were mercilessly beaten to death. This should be enough to awaken those in deep slumber, involved in petty political games, exploiting religion. Quaid-e-Azam realized the diversity in terms of faith, ethnicity, etc. of citizens and he elaborated this in his 11 August 1947 address to the First Constituent Assembly of Pakistan. Quaid expected the Muslim majority to emulate the Islamic concept of justice and equality before law of all citizens, irrespective of their caste, creed, sex etc. On 22 March 1947 MAJ quoted a letter written by a Hindu nationalist Lajpat Rai in 1924 to Bengals CR Das, where he stated that Hindus and Muslims are two separate nations who cannot live as one nation. It was precisely for this reason that a Hindu Dalit leader Jaganath Mandal and his party made common cause with Muslim League in favor of Pakistan to escape exploitation by Hindu supremacist mindset. Today Modi has proven this if any proof was needed. Unfortunately, after Quaid’s death, those who took over, lacked both commitment and intellect and they wavered from his vision. The nobility of the Holy Prophet is ordained by Almighty Allah SWT and over 1.6 Billion Muslims who follow him are willing to sacrifice their lives. It cannot be so fragile to be weakened by irresponsible acts of a cartoonist. Over the past few decades, men of average intellect assumed power and they wanted to stage manage, choice of political leaders. They exploited religion to wage a proxy war in Afghanistan, and created many groups like MQM, TLP etc. Enough damage has been inflicted on our economy. It is time to follow MAJ’s vision and let the will of people prevail.
Tariq Ali
Lahore

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKarachi is dirty
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Karachi is dirty

I want to draw your kind attention towards an important issue that is hygiene problem in Karachi.Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan but...
Read more
Letters

Kuwait ties

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Dr Ahmed Naseer Al Sabah said that his country was committed to developing strong relations with Pakistan. However, he held a...
Read more
Comment

A game of musical chairs

The maestro seems to have started enjoying the game of musical chairs. He is playing the game much too often with his cabinet members...
Read more
Comment

Isn’t the constitution worth defending?

The government has declared the TLP a terrorist group and banned it.  Just as it has said that people are not supposed to leave...
Read more
Comment

Rise of the state

“The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral, begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy. Instead of diminishing evil,...
Read more
Editorials

Violent extremism

The government had struck a new deal with the Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in February and the PM wanted to take the agreement to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Isn’t the constitution worth defending?

The government has declared the TLP a terrorist group and banned it.  Just as it has said that people are not supposed to leave...

Rise of the state

Violent extremism

Normalising ties

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.