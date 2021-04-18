Karachi is dirty

I want to draw your kind attention towards an important issue that is hygiene problem in Karachi.Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan but saddened to see that Karachi is slowly transforming in to the city of darkness due to its broken roads,tons of garbage,load shedding of electricity and gas and what not?There is no one to awaken these sleeping authorities. Whenever I pass through a street,piles of garbage are growing there.Seems like we are waiting for a miracle to happen and save this city because not a single soul is ready to take a step towards this issue.I request the higher authorities to please take strict actions on it.

Hiba Shahzad

Karachi