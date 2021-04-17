CITY

SHC orders govt to notify appointee as chair of Larkana board

By INP

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday ordered the Sindh government to issue an appointment letter for the office of the Larkana Board of Secondary and Intermediate Education chairman.

Naseem Ahmed Memon petitioned the court against the non-issuance of his appointment letter as the chairman of the board. “I had tendered resignation from Cadet College Karampur after receiving the offer letter for the job,” the petitioner said in his plea.

“Two secret agencies issued my clearance report, while objection made in a special report submitted to the chief minister of Sindh,” according to the petition.

“When two agencies have given clearance to the petitioner, how the appointment could be halted over an unsigned special report,” the bench questioned.

“A fresh report could be summoned from the Intelligence Bureau [IB] if the court permits,” an additional chief secretary, who was representing the government, said.

The bench rejected the plea of the additional chief secretary and ordered the government to issue notification for the appointment of the petitioner on the job.

Previous articleKP issues updated restrictions to combat third Covid-19 wave
Next articleIran identifies suspect behind blast at Natanz nuclear site
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

35 policemen injured in TLP protests

KARACHI: As many as 35 policemen received injuries in violent protests of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) across Karachi, police said on Thursday. The injured include Malir...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi transgender woman finds a niche in tailoring

KARACHI: As transgender woman Jiya measures customers at her tailoring shop in a brand new Karachi market, her eyes gleam with the prospect of...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh to administer Covid-19 vaccine jabs to police

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday announced to administer Covid-19 vaccination shots to all police officers aged 50 and above, directing the health department...
Read more
KARACHI

Arrested suspect in sugar scandal turns out to be Sindh govt employee

KARACHI: An accused arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during its probe into last year's sugar scandal was found to be an employee...
Read more
KARACHI

Three dead in Karachi cylinder explosion

KARACHI: Three people including two children were killed and seven others hurt on Wednesday when a cylinder exploded inside a car at Sachal Goth...
Read more
KARACHI

Polio vaccination campaign in Balochistan deferred

QUETTA: The polio vaccination campaign in Balochistan was postponed on Wednesday for an indefinite period due to a protest by the government staffers. A five-day vaccination...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP issues updated restrictions to combat third Covid-19 wave

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department on Saturday issued fresh restrictions ordering the closure of markets and bazaars across the province by 6:00 pm. The notification...

Judge admonishes FIA over ‘poor performance’ in harassment cases

State’s writ cannot be challenged: Fawad

French nationals in Pakistan refuse embassy call to leave

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.