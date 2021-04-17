NATIONAL

KP issues updated restrictions to combat third Covid-19 wave

By INP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department on Saturday issued fresh restrictions ordering the closure of markets and bazaars across the province by 6:00 pm.

The notification said that the timing will not apply to take away medical stores, petrol pumps, and hotels and restaurants.

Markets and other economic activities across the province will remain suspended and closed on weekends, the notification said.

The medical services, bakery, groceries, milk, meat, fruit, vegetable shops, and other essential services will be exempted from the weekend ban, the notification further said.

All kinds of indoor and outdoor cultural programs and sports will be banned in the province, the order said.

The shrines and cinemas across the province will remain closed, the notification said.

It said that the use of masks in public places is made mandatory while the Taraweeh prayers should be offered in open places.

In the notification, Home Secretary Ikramullah Khan also appealed to religious scholars for extending cooperation for the safety of the people.

 

