NATIONAL

KP CM accepts resignations of three aides, includes three new faces to his cabinet 

The new faces include Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Aaquibullah Khan and Ibrahim Khattak

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: In an important reshuffle, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Saturday accepted resignations of his three aides and introduced three new faces to help improve performance and transparency in the provincial cabinet.

Saif is former Senator, who recently joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Aaquibullah is younger brother of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Ibrahim is son of defence minister Pervez Khattak.

Those, who had resigned from the cabinet, were Ziaullah Bangash, advisor to the CM on information technology, Hamitaullah, advisor to the CM on energy, and CM’s special assistant Ghazan Jamal.

Bangash had resigned from his post and sent his resignation to the CM. “I am resigning from my post as adviser to the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because I have a lot of responsibilities and I want to focus more on my constituency,” Bangash had said in a statement on Twitter.

Ghazan had also sent his resignation to the CM and said that he is resigning due to some unavoidable reasons.

The CM accepted the resignations.

Sources said, “It has been decided to include four new faces in the provincial cabinet and the new ministers or advisers may take oath of their ministries on Tuesday.” They added that the cabinet members, who were shown the door, are those who did not perform well or were involved in wrongdoings.

It merits mentioning that Atif Khan and Shakeel Khan have been re-inducted into the cabinet while Fazal Shakoor and Faisal have also been inducted.

Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

