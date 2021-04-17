NATIONAL

Faraz, Tarin sworn in as federal ministers

Faraz will take up the mantle of minister for science and technology, whereas Tarin will henceforth be minister for finance

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Senator Shibli Faraz and Shaukat Tarin were sworn in as federal ministers by President Arif Alvi in a small ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday.

Faraz will take up the mantle of minister for science and technology, whereas Tarin will henceforth be minister for finance.

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Tarin as the finance minister in yet another cabinet reshuffle during the third year of the PTI-led government.

Tarin had also served as the finance minister in former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani’s cabinet from 2009 to 2010.

Tarin replaced PTI’s recently appointed finance minister Hammad Azhar, who has now been given the portfolio of energy. Before Hammad’s short stint, PPP’s ex-financial czar Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had served as the finance minister before being unceremoniously sacked last month – that too when the prime minister had claimed the economy was on course to recovery.

In other major changes, the prime minister swapped the portfolios of science and information ministries between Fawad Chaudhry and Faraz. Fawad has been appointed the government’s spokesperson for the second time.

NATIONAL

KP issues updated restrictions to combat third Covid-19 wave

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department on Saturday issued fresh restrictions ordering the closure of markets and bazaars across the province by 6:00 pm. The notification...
Read more
NATIONAL

State’s writ cannot be challenged: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Asserting that the writ of the state cannot be challenged, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said the situation in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

French nationals in Pakistan refuse embassy call to leave

ISLAMABAD: The French community in Pakistan is torn between disbelief, fear, and annoyance in reaction to their embassy’s call for them to leave the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran calls for outlawing blasphemy on lines of Holocaust

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the Western countries to outlaw rising instances of blasphemy, just as some countries restrict anti-Semitic speech...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pre-arrest bail of Tareen, son extended in FIA case

LAHORE: A banking court in Lahore on Saturday extended until May 3 the pre-arrest bail period of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi leaves for UAE on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD/ABU DHABI: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi left on Saturday for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a focus...
Read more
