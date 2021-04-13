Opinion

Street crime

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Street crime is any criminal offense done in public place. It includes kidnapping, open illegal drug trade, pickpocketing, extortion etc.

Open Illegal drug trade is the lowest level of drug distribution network. They operate in geographically areas so buyers and sellers can locate one another at any time, without any difficulty. Most commonly sold drugs are heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Dealing with open-air drug markets presents a challenge for the police because the dealers need to be tackled effectively to reduce the harms that illicit drug use can inflict on local community. Poverty, unemployment and parent neglect are the major reasons of increasing street crimes day by day in our society. Mostly, the culprit usually does such act in desolate place so that they can easily run and escape from being caught by the police. To reduce street crimes, public places should be monitored with cameras and the victim must know some self-defence techniques so that at-least they can save their lives.

- Advertisement -

Zill-e-Huma

Rawalpindi

Previous articleAirport SOPs
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Airport SOPs

The Government of Pakistan has decided to modify the SOPs under implementation for airports at international arrivals for better control of the spread of...
Read more
Letters

Unemployment during corona

Unemployment is one of the biggest problem of Pakistan. That person is unemployed who has ability to work and is willing to do work...
Read more
Comment

India’s Achilles’ heel

On April3, 2021, there was a pitched battle between a Naxalite (or Maoist) group (called “rebels”) by Indian government) and government forces of over...
Read more
Comment

American Muslim Council, Biden Team and Shudh Bharat

Human rights violations and freedom of press are intertwined. During the last decade, the Indian mainstream media is on survival mode with a bleak...
Read more
Comment

Healing the scars

Dynastic politics and the archaic colonial system of governance, with inbuilt avenues of corruption, have been the bane of socio-economic development and strengthening of...
Read more
Editorials

In democracy, no freedom to use force

Acting like an extremist network, the Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan used violence to enforce a countrywide gridlock on Monday and partly on Tuesday. TLP’s baton-wielding...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

American Muslim Council, Biden Team and Shudh Bharat

Human rights violations and freedom of press are intertwined. During the last decade, the Indian mainstream media is on survival mode with a bleak...

Healing the scars

In democracy, no freedom to use force

PDM breaks up 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.