Opinion

Airport SOPs

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

The Government of Pakistan has decided to modify the SOPs under implementation for airports at international arrivals for better control of the spread of Coronavirus.
The SOPs shall be applicable on all passengers and flight crew with immediate effect. Upon arrival from International flights, everyone will be screened as per practice. The swab sample shall not, however, be collected at the airport. All passengers and flight crew shall be quarantined for 24 hours at a location decided by the authorities. After 24 hours swab sample shall be collected for test at the designated facility. Anyone with positive test result shall be retained at the quarantine or other relevant location. Those with Negative test result shall be allowed to leave with strict instructions and guidance for home quarantine.

Ibaad Hassan

- Advertisement -

Karachi

Previous articleUnemployment during corona
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Unemployment during corona

Unemployment is one of the biggest problem of Pakistan. That person is unemployed who has ability to work and is willing to do work...
Read more
Comment

India’s Achilles’ heel

On April3, 2021, there was a pitched battle between a Naxalite (or Maoist) group (called “rebels”) by Indian government) and government forces of over...
Read more
Comment

American Muslim Council, Biden Team and Shudh Bharat

Human rights violations and freedom of press are intertwined. During the last decade, the Indian mainstream media is on survival mode with a bleak...
Read more
Comment

Healing the scars

Dynastic politics and the archaic colonial system of governance, with inbuilt avenues of corruption, have been the bane of socio-economic development and strengthening of...
Read more
Editorials

In democracy, no freedom to use force

Acting like an extremist network, the Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan used violence to enforce a countrywide gridlock on Monday and partly on Tuesday. TLP’s baton-wielding...
Read more
Editorials

PDM breaks up 

Following the PPP and ANP’s decision to resign from all offices of the PDM, a new dimension to opposition politics in the country has...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Healing the scars

Dynastic politics and the archaic colonial system of governance, with inbuilt avenues of corruption, have been the bane of socio-economic development and strengthening of...

In democracy, no freedom to use force

PDM breaks up 

Seven youngsters arrested in cordon, search operations in IOK

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.