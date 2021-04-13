Airport SOPs

The Government of Pakistan has decided to modify the SOPs under implementation for airports at international arrivals for better control of the spread of Coronavirus.

The SOPs shall be applicable on all passengers and flight crew with immediate effect. Upon arrival from International flights, everyone will be screened as per practice. The swab sample shall not, however, be collected at the airport. All passengers and flight crew shall be quarantined for 24 hours at a location decided by the authorities. After 24 hours swab sample shall be collected for test at the designated facility. Anyone with positive test result shall be retained at the quarantine or other relevant location. Those with Negative test result shall be allowed to leave with strict instructions and guidance for home quarantine.

Ibaad Hassan

- Advertisement -

Karachi