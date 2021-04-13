Unemployment during corona

Unemployment is one of the biggest problem of Pakistan. That person is unemployed who has ability to work and is willing to do work but is unable to do job opportunity. In the current situation more than 30 lac people are unemployed in Pakistan and unemployment is more than 12 percent. Unemployment is one of a major issue in our country. Because when unemployment is high resources are wasted and people’s incomes are depressed. Even different development countries are also facing it, but in Pakistan, the situation is more serious. Each year there are about eight lac new job candidates are added into the labor force in Pakistan. Main problem is generate employment opportunities for this new candidate. During unemployment, economic distress also affects the people’s emotions and family lives.

Areeba Shahid

- Advertisement -

Karachi