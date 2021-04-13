Degrading dull students

As you know in today’s world there are many students who are not so bright in studies. They don’t participate much because they are not motivated by anyone. Their teachers think they cannot do anything in actual they want just a little ray of hope , a little motivation and a helping hand which would lead them to their future. But due to their less contribution in their studies people think they are not capable to do anything, although they have skills in other things. These students get more dull because people degrade them. When we start degrading them saying “you cannot do anything” they develop this thinking in their minds and don’t bother to do anything. But a little help of someone it can be anyone their teacher, parents or siblings can prepare them for future to tell them no one is worthless.

Aleena Khurram

- Advertisement -

Rawalpindi