Covid 19 and elected representatives

By Editor's Mail
History is evident that nations have defeated calamities and crisis through the support of their leaders. We like other countries of the world are facing the challenge of covid19. PM Imran Khan and CM Sindh during their speeches urged the nation to face this state of affairs with courage and boldness, but here my question is who will provide us courage to face this pandemic?. Poor masses are finding it increasingly difficult to have access to elected representatives of their consituencies mainly in Sindh. The feebles who have lost their source of earning as a result of lockdown are facing starvation. In most areas of Sindh none of the elected representatives have arrived to gain first hand knowledge about the hectic situation Bieng faced by the people.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal

Previous articleDegrading dull students
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

