Another precondition: PPP asks Fazl to eat his words

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday termed the words of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of the opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – as inappropriate and urged the Maulana to take his words back.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Kaira said that Fazl’s words that the “PPP should not have regarded BAP (Balochistan Awami Party) as its father” were inappropriate.

He said that Fazl has said inappropriate things and the PPP expected him to take back his words.

The PPP leader further said that the PPP stands by every word of the PDM agreements, guarding every word included in the agreement. He said that PPP has not deviated from the PDM agreement.

“What consensus have we broken? Show-cause notice is never given to anyone in the alliances,” he said referring to the show-cause notices issued by PDM to the PPP and Awami National Party (ANP).

Qamar Zaman Kaira also said that PDM is not a party, but rather an alliance and those who sent show-cause notices should apologise to the PPP and ANP. He said that he respected Fazl and other parties.

“Before the summit, it was said in the media that there was no point in a long march without resignations,” said Kaira.

The PPP leader said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has 17 votes in the Senate and the PPP has 21 votes. The facts should not be distorted, he urged.

He said that bitter words have been uttered by both PML-N and PPP, not by the PPP.

Kaira said that the political strategy of the PPP proved to be correct.

He also said that the PPP is in favour of peaceful protest, not violence.

“The government has made another agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the people will have a burden of one thousand billion rupees,” the PPP leader said.

The PPP leader said that if there was an agreement, it would have been in front of everyone. “This deal has been done. We reject this deal and condemn it,” he added.

He said that what sort of this development that everything is being imported including wheat, sugar pulses everything is being imported. He added that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will now follow the dictates of IMF and World Bank.