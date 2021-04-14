Explosion during football match in Balochistan’s Hub injures 12

An explosion during a football match at a ground in Allahbad Town in Balochistan’s industrial town of Hub on Tuesday injured at least 12 people.

Quoting Hub Assistant Commissioner retired Lt Mohammad Ahmed Zaheer, a local news outlet reported that the injured persons were rushed to the nearby Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital for first aid, from where they were shifted to Karachi.

Two of the injured were in critical condition but they were said to be out of danger, the assistant commissioner said.

Lasbela SSP Tariq Ilahi, who inspected the site of the explosion, told the media that it was caused by a locally manufactured improvised explosive device (IED) that had been planted in the ground.

According to the SSP, the football tournament was dedicated to police martyrs. “The explosion occurred while the final match was being played,” he said, adding that police were investigating further into the nature of the blast and a possible motive.