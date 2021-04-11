Protect our world

Our beautiful world has been going through numerous problems out there. For instance, climate crisis, climate migration and crop failure have been nagging the world and the human race for quite sometime. In the recent “one-on-one” on CNN, Bill Gates was seriously talking about the climate crisis across the globe and immediate steps needed to stop the problem escalating into a catastrophic form.

On the other side, I had recently bumped into an informative yet heartrending article about the climate migration in the New York Times Magazine online. That serious article was shedding light on the climate migration caused by climate crisis and also talking about the people affected – called climate migrants/refugees. In particular, countries from Central America and Latin America like Mexico and Guatemala have been facing issues like crop failure and climate refugees. Many reports have confirmed that such countries as Guatemala have been literally in the midst of those climate change-related issues despite being home to the vast green areas and natural vistas. One can say that the long-lasting political impasse and ineffective regimes have only added to the mass problems. Thinking of the crop failure due to the climate crisis, it is really high time to stop overlooking such serious issues and take steps to mitigate.

The food we have been taking and the economic boom each country has been pining for are all interrelated. They have been the direct results from the robust agriculture activities. Despite various issues and possible challenges, the people in my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have been able to do their agricultural activities – because of reliable water sources and financial backup. Should we really want to protect our planet, then it is very crucial to save countries like Guatemala and their inhabitants from the clutches of climate crises.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai