Opinion

Strict SOPs for students

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

The Education Minister has recently shared his tweet about the educational institutions . He said class one to eight should remain off and 9th to 12th will be allowed for strict SOPs. Since their exams appear soon. And the students are also suggested to follow SOPs due to Covid-19 active cases in Pakistan and should follow the given SOPs. Remember, this time students should follow all measures for Covid-19. I request the educational authorities of Pakistan to observe educational institutions this time and judge students performance in terms of safety measures.

Barkatullah

- Advertisement -

Turbat

Previous articleProtect our world
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Protect our world

Our beautiful world has been going through numerous problems out there. For instance, climate crisis, climate migration and crop failure have been nagging the...
Read more
Letters

Important things in life

Life is full of troubles and discomfort if we are connected with social and political activities. We shall have no time to see nature...
Read more
Letters

Power games

Pakistan has been driven to an economic quagmire by power-hungry politicians collectively. Yet they blame each other for this disaster. Whosoever assumes power blames...
Read more
Letters

Bad precedent

Sir, The people of Pakistan endured over 200 years of tyrannical British occupation, suffered racism, abuse and discrimination, with many places within the subcontinent,...
Read more
Letters

Waste management innovations

A science exhibition was held in Girls degree college turbat on 20 , march 2021. Our group of eight members took part in it....
Read more
Letters

Drink plenty of water

Dehydration is a typical summer illness which happens when your body doesn't have as much water as it needs. This condition is especially dangerous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

A complete lockdown likely to be imposed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has started considering imposing a complete lockdown in the provincial capital and will present recommendations in this regard to the National...

5 Kashmiri fighters killed, 2 Indian soldiers injured in IOK

‘Pak-Italy Friendship bridge’ inaugurated to facilitate isolated families of Chitral

Pakistan looks forward to work with US in meeting global challenges: Akram

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.