Strict SOPs for students

The Education Minister has recently shared his tweet about the educational institutions . He said class one to eight should remain off and 9th to 12th will be allowed for strict SOPs. Since their exams appear soon. And the students are also suggested to follow SOPs due to Covid-19 active cases in Pakistan and should follow the given SOPs. Remember, this time students should follow all measures for Covid-19. I request the educational authorities of Pakistan to observe educational institutions this time and judge students performance in terms of safety measures.

Barkatullah

Turbat