Important things in life

Life is full of troubles and discomfort if we are connected with social and political activities. We shall have no time to see nature and its beauty. We shall have no time to see dancing rose and chirping birds in the garden. We shall have no time to walk for ourselves. Love will provide this and we shall be able to see chirping birds, dancing roses and shadows of trees . Love is a condition in which we have no order. It may be for gender, books, other things. Love is one the great giving of Allah in which we turn ourselves towards him or his creatures. Love makes us thinkers, to think for nature.

To think whom we love with. We shall be free of life’s hardships but the bitter truth is that we shall have no identity and shall be known from that person/thing whom we love but this is not in our control. We shall see him in every object of the universe and feel him in our surroundings. We shall listen to his voice everytime and find him with us. But these are all feelings . True love is for Allah and it will bring more comforts. It will give time to enjoy the beauty of nature more effectively rather then love of His creatures. The base of the emergence of the universe is love and its stability.

Muhammad Shaban Bhatti

Lahore

