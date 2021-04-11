PM invites Bill Gates for joint work against climate change

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to work together against the dangers of climate change.

The prime minister, in a letter to Bill Gates, dated April 6, praised the latter’s book, ‘Avoiding a Climate Disaster’, for providing policy-oriented analyses on the critical issue of climate change challenges confronting the global community.

He also informed Gates about the climate challenges being faced by Pakistan, saying that the country is on the front lines of the climate challenge, and is amongst the top countries “continuously impacted” by climate change over the past two decades.

The premier, however, pointed out that Pakistan, at the same time, is a very low contributor to the issue, adding less than 1 per cent of the global greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition, PM Imran said that being a developing country, Pakistan is seeking to achieve climate sensitive economic growth that can only be possible through international cooperation and partnership.

The PM further briefed the American philanthropist about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government’s pledge to offer climate solutions to the world, focusing on “nature-based solutions” towards a climate compatible trajectory of growth. He also wrote about how the growing climate impacts are forcing the world to adapt and invest towards establishing early warning systems, fast deployment of climate smart agriculture as well as enhancing the depleting and increasingly unpredictable freshwater resources.

He urged the Microsoft co-founder to lend his assistance and resources to help Pakistan in matters related to global climate change. “Given your high interest in climate change, results-oriented dialogue and collaboration between our team of experts can mutually assist to advance our shared vision. This could include developing partnership towards access and deployment of the best available technologies for clean energy and electric vehicles as well as cooperating towards climate resilient agriculture,” PM Imran wrote.

The premier concluded his letter by reaffirming Gates’ idea that the challenge of climate change is one that requires wide-scaled collaboration, trusted cooperation and a shared green vision for development across countries.

A few weeks ago, Prime Minister Imran, in a letter penned to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressed his happiness over the Saudi initiatives “aimed at protecting nature and the planet” and offered Pakistan’s help in this regard.