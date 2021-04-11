HEADLINES

A complete lockdown likely to be imposed in Lahore

Provincial government to present its recommendations in NCOC meeting

By Shahab Omer
Traders-lockdown

LAHORE: The Punjab government has started considering imposing a complete lockdown in the provincial capital and will present recommendations in this regard to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan Today has learnt.

A high-level meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s House, under the chairmanship of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Minister for Commerce and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Home Additional Chief Secretary Momin Agha, Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Secretary Nabeel Awan, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Sara Aslam, and Auqaaf secretary were also present in the meeting.

Other participants of the meeting were Lahore Commissioner Captain (r) Usman Younis, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Additional Inspector General (IG) Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, higher education secretary and other officials, including all commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs), who participated through video-link.

During the meeting, Dr Yasmin reviewed the latest coronavirus situation in the province whereas the SH&ME and P&SHD secretaries presented a detailed report on the matter.

All the commissioners presented a report on the implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the province and the concerned authorities presented various suggestions and recommendations for the prevention of coronavirus.

During the meeting, future strategies for the cities most affected by the coronavirus, working hours of vaccination centres during Ramadan and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in mosques were reviewed.

Sources in the Punjab government informed Pakistan Today that the provincial government was concerned about the apparently uncontrollable spread of the disease in the city.

According to details, it was decided in the cabinet committee meeting that in the first phase, a complete lockdown would be imposed in all the cities where the rate of positive cases of coronavirus is more than 15 per cent.

Similarly, in the second phase, decisions will be taken to implement lockdown in cities with a rate of more than 10 per cent. It was also learnt in the meeting that the rate of positive cases of Covid-19 in Lahore has now reached 19 per cent.

Moreover, in Faisalabad and Sargodha it is 17 per cent while in Rawalpindi and Rahim Yar Khan it is up to 15 per cent. Other dangerous cities include Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur and Vehari where the positive cases of coronavirus are more than 10 per cent, sources said.

Sources further added that the Punjab government would present all these recommendations at the NCOC meeting, which will be held on Monday.

Moreover, the government wanted the district administration of each city to be consulted and given full decision-making power to control the situation.

However, the cabinet committee agreed to keep medical stores, petrol pumps, hospitals, grocery stores, dairy shops, tandoors and Ramadan Bazaars open during the lockdown.

The health minister said that due to the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus patients across the province, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in Punjab has increased alarmingly.

“Steps are being taken to immediately increase the number of ventilators and beds in government hospitals in Punjab. Outdoor of four specialities have been closed in government teaching hospitals of seven districts. In Punjab, all the tools are being used to fight the coronavirus,” the minister said.

Furthermore, health department officials informed Pakistan Today that the ventilators of government hospitals in the province have been filled up to 88 per cent while the oxygen beds of hospitals have admitted up to 67 per cent of its capacity for patients.

“Similarly, a total of 1186 patients are being treated in public and private hospitals of the provincial capital and 234 critical patients of Covid-19 are on ventilators while 295 patients are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit,” an official informed.

Officials added that as many as 657 patients were admitted on oxygen and 766 patients were being treated in government hospitals whereas 420 patients admitted to private hospitals.

Mayo Hospital has the highest number of 280 patients under treatment where 75 patients are on ventilators. A total of 57 patients are being treated at Services Hospital and 63 at Jinnah Hospital.

Previous article5 Kashmiri fighters killed, 2 Indian soldiers injured in IOK
Next articlePM invites Bill Gates for joint work against climate change
Shahab Omer
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on shahab.omer[email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM invites Bill Gates for joint work against climate change

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to work together against the dangers of climate change. The prime minister, in a...
Read more
HEADLINES

5 Kashmiri fighters killed, 2 Indian soldiers injured in IOK

Indian government forces killed five suspected fighters, including a teenager, in gunfights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), police said on Sunday. The back-to-back clashes began...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Pak-Italy Friendship bridge’ inaugurated to facilitate isolated families of Chitral

ISLAMABAD: A suspension bridge was inaugurated in Khairabad District, Chitral, on Sunday to help solve the problems of rural isolation that has been affecting the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan looks forward to work with US in meeting global challenges: Akram

NEW YORK CITY: Pakistan Ambassador to United Nations Munir Akram has expressed hope that the UN under a new administration in the US will...
Read more
HEADLINES

4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Bhag

BHAG: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude with a depth of 40 kilometers jolted the Bhag area of Balochistan on Sunday, according to Pakistan Meteorological...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI’s Ajsad Malhi concedes defeat, congratulates Nosheen on by-poll win

DASKA: Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate who lost Saturday’s by-election in a nail-biting contest in NA-75 Daska, has accepted his defeat and congratulated his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM invites Bill Gates for joint work against climate change

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to work together against the dangers of climate change. The prime minister, in a...
Traders-lockdown

A complete lockdown likely to be imposed in Lahore

5 Kashmiri fighters killed, 2 Indian soldiers injured in IOK

‘Pak-Italy Friendship bridge’ inaugurated to facilitate isolated families of Chitral

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.