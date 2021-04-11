Job portal set up to connect seekers, employers

ISLAMABAD: The government has set up a virtual job portal to facilitate the youth in exploring employment opportunities both domestic and international.

The initiative aims to connect the job seekers with local and foreign employers through the platform — National Employment Exchange Tool — National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Nasir Khan told APP.

It will also enable both the applicants and employers to interact with each other, he added.

Khan said at the forum, the youth could find featured and available jobs matching their skills, whereas the employers could also find the potential candidates meeting their requirements.

He further said the portal was built as an easy-to-use platform, where job seeker could build their profile on modern styles that would eventually help them attract employers both in the public and private sectors.

He said a job seeker could select a number of sets from built-in skills using Artificial Intelligence-based matching features or search engines, adding the portal also allowed both the employers and the job seekers to share information with other social media platforms.

To a query, he said so far more than 100 companies and government wings have registered on the portal, while the number of job seekers was in thousands.

Khan said that NAVTTC would gradually expand the portal operations, expressing a hope that the number of registered employers and youth would go up in the future.