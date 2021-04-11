NATIONAL

Five shortlisted for NADRA chairman post

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Five people have been shortlisted for the post of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman, reports citing sources said on Sunday.

They further said the Ministry of Interior has forwarded the names of Tariq Malik, Usman Mobeen, and Sohail Munir to the cabinet for approval. Later, the summary sent to the cabinet by a selection committee included two more individuals — Sarfraz Khurshid and Masood Raza.

A former NADRA chairman, Munir is working for United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the capacity of Chief Technical Advisor (CTA). Mobeen and Malik too had served the body as chairmen.

The new chairman will be appointed for a period of three years and the cabinet will give final approval of it, it emerged.

Previous articleJob portal set up to connect seekers, employers
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Job portal set up to connect seekers, employers

ISLAMABAD: The government has set up a virtual job portal to facilitate the youth in exploring employment opportunities both domestic and international. The initiative aims...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ruet to meet on Tuesday for Ramadan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will hold an unprecedented meeting in Peshawar on April 13 (Tuesday) for the sighting of the Ramadan moon as...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to take up PPP leader’s bail request on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up the bail request of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former National Assembly (NA) opposition leader Syed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing of Justice Isa’s review petition to resume on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up on Tuesday a request of Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the presidential reference against him that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Policeman among three held in harassment case

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested three more suspects, including a cop, on the complaint of blackmailing and harassment of a woman who committed suicide...
Read more
NATIONAL

Confirmed Covid-19 cases surge past 721,000

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan is struggling to contain the third wave of Covid-19, the country reported 5,050 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Hearing of Justice Isa’s review petition to resume on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up on Tuesday a request of Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the presidential reference against him that...

Policeman among three held in harassment case

Confirmed Covid-19 cases surge past 721,000

Police say wanted militant killed in shootout

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.