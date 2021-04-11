Five shortlisted for NADRA chairman post

ISLAMABAD: Five people have been shortlisted for the post of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman, reports citing sources said on Sunday.

They further said the Ministry of Interior has forwarded the names of Tariq Malik, Usman Mobeen, and Sohail Munir to the cabinet for approval. Later, the summary sent to the cabinet by a selection committee included two more individuals — Sarfraz Khurshid and Masood Raza.

A former NADRA chairman, Munir is working for United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the capacity of Chief Technical Advisor (CTA). Mobeen and Malik too had served the body as chairmen.

The new chairman will be appointed for a period of three years and the cabinet will give final approval of it, it emerged.