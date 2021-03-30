Procurement of wheat to begin from April 1: minister

LAHORE: Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said the wheat procurement campaign in Punjab will start from April 1 with a target of 3.5 to 5 million metric tonnes.

He said that gunny bags were being distributed to farmers and growers would be provided maximum facilities at wheat purchase centers, reports quoting him said.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the procurement process to stay safe from the virus.

Khan said wheat would be procured at a price of Rs1,800 per maund and added there should be sufficient provision of gunny bags to the farmers in accordance with their needs.

At wheat purchase centers “no queue, no wait policy” would be adopted and gunny bags would be provided on a first come first served basis, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made a prominent increase in wheat support price and this year, the wheat purchase would bring prosperity for farmers.

Minister said he himself would visit wheat purchase centers and strict action would be taken in case of any negligence.