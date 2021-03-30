NATIONAL

Provinces directed to ensure compliance with coronavirus guidelines

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday directed chief ministers of all four provinces to ensure adherence to the directions of the authority to deal with a third wave of Covid-19.

In a letter, Minister for Planning and Development Adad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said: “Violations of NCOC instructions, specifically in political and social gatherings have been observed.”

“These violations have been obstructing effective enforcement of SOPs in other sectors too and sending wrong signals to the general public,” the letter read.

“In view of the surge in cases and corresponding pressure on the healthcare system, may I request you to ensure employment of all administrative tools for across-the-board implementation of NCOC’s instructions, especially those related to public gatherings.”

The letter expressed hope the nation by adopting precautions “will be able to thwart further spread of this contagion with our collective efforts.”

Coronavirus cases are rising quickly in the country. The authorities on Tuesday recorded 663,200 infections and 14,356 coronavirus-related deaths, with 4,084 infections and 100 deaths.

On Monday, President Arif Alvi tested positive for Covid-19. Soon after, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak also said he had tested positive.

Meanwhile, the government is in the process of introducing stricter restrictions including bans on wedding ceremonies and large gatherings.

Pakistan launched its vaccine drive earlier this month, inoculating healthcare workers and high-risk age groups.

Previous articleProcurement of wheat to begin from April 1: minister
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Hafeez Sheikh contracts Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, who was removed from the post of Minister for Finance yesterday, tested positive for coronavirus, his successor Hammad Azhar confirmed...
Read more
NATIONAL

No military solution in Afghanistan: Qureshi

DUSHANBE/ISLAMABAD: The stakeholders have agreed there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan that is forcing record numbers of people from their...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan signs two contracts with Turkish shipbuilder

Pakistan and a Turkish shipbuilder signed two contracts Monday worth $33.46 million for the procurement of four azimuth stern drive (ASD) tugboats (LNG compatible)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to get 7 million Covid-19 vaccine jabs in April: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said Pakistan will receive seven million doses of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine in April. Speaking to...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM meets Haleem Adil Sheikh, vows of cleanse Sindh police

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the recently released Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday, wherein the premier vowed to "cleanse"...
Read more
HEADLINES

President Alvi, Pervaiz Khattak test positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak have tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan signs two contracts with Turkish shipbuilder

Pakistan and a Turkish shipbuilder signed two contracts Monday worth $33.46 million for the procurement of four azimuth stern drive (ASD) tugboats (LNG compatible)...

Pakistan to get 7 million Covid-19 vaccine jabs in April: minister

China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

Iran rejects ending 20pc enrichment before US lifts sanctions: state TV

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.