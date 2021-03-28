Opinion

Kuwait ties

By Editor's Mail
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Dr Ahmed Naseer Al Sabah said that his country was committed to developing strong relations with Pakistan. However, he held a meeting with prime minister Imran Khan and identified education, economy, trade and investment between two countries and tried to intensify cooperation with Pakistan. The two sides are right now delivering the third round of bilateral trade. We expect Pakistan would be very loyal to Kuwait in any types of occurrence. Hope the countries maintain good relations in future.

Barkatullah

Turbat

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

