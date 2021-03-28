Opinion

Somali pirates

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

It is in the media on a regular basis that the Somali pirates have hijacked a ship and are asking for ransom to release the ship and its crew. Many Pakistani seamen and their families have suffered. It gives an impression that all the Somalis are pirates. Or, all the pirates are from Somalia. Somalia is a lawless place. There is no dispute and no doubt about it. The lawlessness in turn, is contributing directly to the piracy and all other problems. The dispute is that who is responsible for the lawlessness and still contributing to prolong it. The pirates are the foot soldiers; petty criminals, hired to carry out the actual acts of piracy. They cannot plan, hijack and keep a ship somewhere on their own.

There must be a big organization with hundreds of people and control over a vast area to undertake an operation on such a scale. A ship is too big to be kept in a safe or locker just like cash or jewelry. It is not a car also to be kept in a garage. It will have to be kept in a port or at an anchorage; an area of several square kilometers. That vast area with its own infra structure, must have several hundred people to run and maintain it. Those hundreds of people must have an overall in charge, just like any other port and port city. That in charge must be an admiral, a general or a minister in the Somali transitional government.

- Advertisement -

Or, at least, he must be closely linked to some powerful man in the transitional government. It means that he is a business partner of a man on the USA payroll. The entire world knows that the transitional government was set up and is still being sustained by USA.

Khurshid Anwar

Peshawar

Previous articleGreat teachings will do
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Great teachings will do

In English language, there are interesting phrases like "last time around," "this time around," and "next time around." Incidentally, all such phrases can be...
Read more
Comment

Govt succumbs to Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan again

The Pakistan government has agreed another deal with another extremist organization. This time the government has once again signed an agreement with the radical...
Read more
Comment

India and vertical nuclear proliferation

By: Anaya Shahid India’s nuclear test of 1974, the so-called Peaceful Nuclear Explosion (PNE), by diverting peaceful nuclear technology to military developments was the watershed...
Read more
Comment

Dealing effectively with water crisis

‘Securing an adequate supply of clean water despite the damaging effects of climate change is one of the world’s most urgent challenges. Billions of...
Read more
Letters

PM’s quarantine

The PM of Pakistan is required to serve as a role model for all citizens, viz-a-viz following SOP for COVID19 positive tested individuals, after...
Read more
Letters

Illegal use of GSM Boosters

It angers me immensely, to see people being so self-centered and gain an advantage at the sake of others. I am talking about the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

PEMRA directive violates liberties of expression and information: CPNE

KARACHI: The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), expressing concern over the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) directive regarding reporting of the National Accountability...

Dealing effectively with water crisis

Panel for anti-rape law to devise implementation mechanism soon

FM to highlight Pakistan role in Afghan peace in Heart of Asia tomorrow

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.