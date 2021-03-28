Opinion

Polluted Turbat

By Editor's Mail
Pollution means to make something dirty or demolish the purity of something. Generally pollution denotes the presence of harmful materials, chemicals and gases and etc in our atmosphere. It has become a grave problem which is destroying the purity of air, fertility of land, the life giving freshness of rivers and the sea. It is undefinable fact that our developing city Turbat is very polluted with the garbages, smoke and harmful vapours. The atmosphere getting dangerously polluted due to burning of oil, gases and chemicals in large quantity. As being educated, we throw garbages on the roads and it is our weakness that the uneducated people sweap the road and pick up the garbages. We can see the garbages in our streets and lacalities which create unhygienic conditions. Apart from these, tons of garbages and industrial wastes are dumped underground or thrown in strams, canals, rivers and sea which are harmful for the living arganism. Whereas we need to take immediate steps to control the various types of pollution as being a good citizen and keep our Turbat pollution free. It is responsibility of each citizen to throw the garbages in right place and live a pollution free life.

Fatima Fazal

Turbat

