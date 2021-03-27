PML-N leader among 160 booked for aerial firing

FAISALABAD: Police on Saturday booked Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) mayor Malik Abdul Razzaq and hundreds of other Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers for aerial firing while celebrating the restoration of local government (LG) institutions.

The case was registered by police at Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station on the complaint of a sub-inspector against 160 individuals including the mayor, his father and three brothers.

The case was registered under four sections including aerial firing, firework, and public display of weapons.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the restoration of LG institutions in Punjab after declaring their dissolution as unconstitutional.

PML-N LAWMAKER ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING COVID-19 SOPS:

Meanwhile, separate police cases were registered against PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali and other party leaders for violating the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) at a convention in Pakpattan.

Clauses related to Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015 were also inserted in the first information reports (FIRs).

The case states the participants at the gathering of about 1,400 to 1,500 people flouted Covid-19 guidelines and violated the Sound Systems (Regulation) Act.