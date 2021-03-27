Imran congratulates Hasina as Bangladesh turns 50

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on her country’s golden jubilee and invited her to visit Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Hasina, Khan said Pakistan seeks to build new ties with Bangladesh to bring the future generations of the two countries together for shared prosperity.

“On my own behalf, and behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, I have great pleasure in extending our felicitations on the 50th anniversary of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh,” the prime minister wrote.

Bangladesh launched a 10-day golden jubilee on March 17 with parades, fireworks, tributes to founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and visits from neighbouring heads of governments.

Khan further said Islamabad deeply values its fraternal ties with Dhaka, “which are based on shared history, common faith, and convergent interests in promoting lasting peace and security as well as sustainable prosperity in our region and beyond”.

“The centenary and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh remind us of the far-sighted vision of reconciliation and friendship between our two peoples, so dearly cherished by the leaders of Pakistan and Bangladesh. Pakistan remains a sincere partner in the fullest realization of this vision,” he added.

He stressed the need to jointly work for a better future for the peoples of both countries and further strengthen ties.

Khan also extended an invitation to Hasina to visit Pakistan and said her visit would open a new chapter in their nations’ fraternal relations.

The letter was sent after the prime minister received a similar congratulatory message from Hasina on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23.

In her letter, Hasina said Bangladesh is committed to “peaceful and cooperative” relations with Pakistan.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and my behalf, I would like to extend to you, and through you, to the government and the people of Pakistan, our heartiest greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day,” she said.

“I believe there are immense potentials for our existing relations to be further deepened and diversified in the coming years,” the letter read, adding: “Both of our peoples could benefit from the shared journey towards development and peace.”

“I wish you good health and happiness, and the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Pakistan,” it concluded.

In recent months, bilateral ties have improved as Islamabad has actively pursued to build better relations with all neigbours, particularly Bangladesh. The removal of visa restrictions for its nationals and steps to improve trade ties signify Pakistan’s efforts in this regard.