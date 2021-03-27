CITY

Court orders registration of FIR against Aurat March organisers

Earlier this month, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan threatened the organisers of the Aurat March, accusing them of obscenity

By TLTP

PESHAWAR: A sessions court on Friday ordered for registration of a case against the organisers of this year’s Aurat March.

The court ruled this while hearing a petition against the organisers for allegedly committing un-Islamic acts in the name of the women’s march. Granting the petition, the court ordered to register an FIR against the organisers.

Earlier this month, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) threatened the organisers of the Aurat March, accusing them of obscenity.

The TTP statement followed a flurry of images and video clips on social media that suggested participants in the March 8 protests had insulted Islam, which they strongly denied. “We want to send a message to those organisations who are actively spreading obscenity and vulgarity in our beloved Pakistan,” the statement said, addressing the marchers.

“Fix your ways, there are still many young Muslims here who know how to protect Islam……,” the TTP stated.

Messages spread on social media, included allegations that the French flag was waved at the Women’s Day march, while video and audio showed participants chanting slogans.

“Each and every one of these allegations are completely false and part of a malicious campaign to silence women from speaking out about their rights,” the Aurat March organisers said in a statement.

The Women’s Democratic Front, a leftist group founded in 2018 and one of the organisers of the march, said their flag – with red, white and purple stripes – had been misrepresented as the French flag, which has blue, white and red stripes.

Previous articleEpaper – March 27 LHR 2021
Next articlePunjab retrieves 2482 acres of state land in two days
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

PESHAWAR

KP reverses retirement age to 60 years

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reversed its decision of increasing employees’ retirement age by three years in view of increasing pension liabilities. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

ANP senator seeking rerun resigns from House

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday accepted the resignation of Awami National Party (ANP) Senator Sitara Ayaz. Ayaz had sent her resignation to Sanjrani...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP CM approves minister’s resignation over ‘horse trading’ video

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday accepted the resignation letter of provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan, a day after...
Read more
PESHAWAR

KP govt prepares projects without feasibility, field inspection

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has formulated Rs2.7 billion projects for tribal districts without feasibility report and field visits. According to sources, under the Accelerated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Muqam gets one-time exemption in NAB case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday allowed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Ameer Muqam one-time exemption from appearance...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s Charlie Chaplin aims to raise a smile in bleak times

PESHAWAR: In the bustling city of Peshawar, a man in a bowtie, bowler hat, and carrying a cane flamboyantly weaves through busy traffic, narrowly...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

PESHAWAR

Court orders registration of FIR against Aurat March organisers

PESHAWAR: A sessions court on Friday ordered for registration of a case against the organisers of this year’s Aurat March. The court ruled this while hearing...

Epaper – March 27 LHR 2021

Epaper – March 27 KHI 2021

Epaper – March 27 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.