Punjab retrieves 2482 acres of state land in two days

CM says action will be continued till complete elimination of land grabbers

By INP

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial administration has retrieved 2482 acres of state land, worth more than Rs.4.93 billion, in different cities of the province during the last two days, besides registering 32 FIRs in this regard.

According to details, a 763-acre state land worth more than Rs3.46 billion was recovered in a city and 18 cases were registered in this regard, a 58-acre state land worth more than Rs0.96 billion was retrieved in Khanewal while a 239-kanal land worth more than Rs27 million was retrieved in Narowal and six FIRs were registered.

Another 400-acre land of Rs80 million was recovered in Rajanpur, besides retrieval of a 22-acre land worth more than Rs. 19 million in Layyah.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the action will be continued till the complete elimination of the land grabbers, adding that those illegally occupying the state lands do not deserve any leniency.

The government is following the policy of zero-tolerance and the state lands will be secured from the land grabbers, he added.

