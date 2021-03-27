Accused in journalist’s murder arrested

LAHORE: Ghulam Akbar Mangryo, the alleged murderer of journalist Ajay Lalwani, was arrested from Lahore on Saturday.

Police said the suspect would be shifted to Sukkur after getting his transit remand from the court.

Sindh police and Lahore’s Naulakha police jointly carried out a raid at Lahore railway station and took Mangryo into custody.

The sources further disclosed that following the arrest of Mangryo, Naulakha police refused to hand him over to Sukkur police, resulting in an exchange of hot words between the two wings.

“The suspect was traced through his mobile number,” sources said, and added Mangryo was also wanted by police in connection with other crimes.

They told that Sukkur police had conducted a raid at his home in village Thammi on Friday, but he managed to flee along with his family.

Police said Mangryo had been identified with the help of footage obtained from CCTV camera installed near Lalwani’s home.

“Mangryo can be clearly seen in the footage doing surveillance outside journalist’s home. Besides that those who fired at Lalwani can also be seen in the footage conversing with Mangryo,” police said.

Lalwani, 31, a reporter for a local television station and an Urdu language newspaper, was shot multiple times while having his hair cut at a barber shop Thursday.

Mirani said Lalwani died in a hospital Thursday night. The shooting took place in the Saleh Pat area of Sukkur.