JUI used like tissue paper by PDM: former JUI-F leader

Former Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) used the party like a “tissue paper”.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the JUI secretariat in Peshawar and flanked by Maulana Muhammad Sherani.

Ahmed said that the PDM “is in tatters”, referring to the war of words between PPP and PML-N that began with the issue of whether or not the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate should go to Yousaf Raza Gillani.

He called on Fazl to help unite the factions of the JUI under the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan banner and hold intraparty elections. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman should immediately join JUI Pakistan,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed also claimed that JUI had tried stopping the Fazlur Rehman from taking part in the 2018 elections but the JUI-F chief decided to contest the elections on the advice of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The former MNA alleged that Fazlur Rehman was “busy saving his “reputation”, adding that the recent politics has “harmed the ideological foundations” of the JUI.

Sherani and Ahmed were among four leaders expelled last year from JUI-F for going against the party’s decisions.

It may be noted here that Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk were expelled from the party following a meeting of the JUI-F in Lahore.

In response to the former leader’s statement, a spokesperson of the JUI-F said that the statements and opinions of expelled leaders will not be owned by the party, adding that they had been sent copies of the decision.