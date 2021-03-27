CITY

Rape convict attempts to assault minor after release

By INP

PAKATTAN: A rape convict in Pakpattan attempted to molest another minor after he was released from prison.

The man, Zulfiqar Machi, is facing four charges of rape and was jailed for two years in an assault case. Soon after being released from jail, he tried to rape another child, a second standard student at a local school, by abducting him.

The child was recovered by the police with the help of CCTV footage after his parents registered a complaint with the police.

Pakpattan District Police Officer (DPO) Jameel Zafar has taken notice of the matter and ordered to registered another case against the suspect.

In December, the government introduced a rape law, creating special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the motorway gang rape.

The presidential ordinance also provided for anti-rape cells to provide medical examinations within six hours of a complaint being made and creates a national sex offender registry.

Previous articleMaryam submits surety bond in land allotment case
Next articleAccused in journalist’s murder arrested
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Sindh announces public holiday on 29th on account of Shab-e-Barat

The Sindh government on Friday has announced a public holiday on the 15th of Shaban (March 29) on account of Shab-e-Barat. According to a notification...
Read more
CITY

WHO donates ambulances, bikes to Punjab govt as support in war against Covid-19

LAHORE: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated eight ambulances and 12 motorbikes to the Punjab government to support it in its ongoing war against...
Read more
CITY

Sindh given Rs80bn less in terms of NFC Award: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh Government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the federal government has not given full amount to the province in terms of...
Read more
CITY

PEMRA asks TV channels to abstain from judgemental remarks about NAB

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has ordered TV channels to refrain from broadcasting "judgemental and unipolar remarks" about the National Accountability Bureau...
Read more
CITY

Buzdar announces Rs25bn uplift package, varsities for three districts

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Sheikhupura, Hafizabad and Gujranwala on Wednesday and announced new development projects, worth Rs25 billion, along with the...
Read more
CITY

Saudi businessman seeks govt’s support for 66.4pc KE shares’ acquisition by Chinese firm

ISLAMABAD: Following the downfall of Abraaj Group Chief Arif Naqvi, Saudi billionaire Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih has attempted to convince the Pakistani leadership to ensure...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Tougher restrictions if Covid-19 situation doesn’t improve: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Asad Umar pleaded with people on Saturday to abide by coronavirus guidelines to avoid greater restrictions in the face...

Asif moves LHC for bail in NAB cases

Imran congratulates Hasina as Bangladesh turns 50

PML-N leader among 160 booked for aerial firing

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.