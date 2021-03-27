Rape convict attempts to assault minor after release

PAKATTAN: A rape convict in Pakpattan attempted to molest another minor after he was released from prison.

The man, Zulfiqar Machi, is facing four charges of rape and was jailed for two years in an assault case. Soon after being released from jail, he tried to rape another child, a second standard student at a local school, by abducting him.

The child was recovered by the police with the help of CCTV footage after his parents registered a complaint with the police.

Pakpattan District Police Officer (DPO) Jameel Zafar has taken notice of the matter and ordered to registered another case against the suspect.

In December, the government introduced a rape law, creating special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the motorway gang rape.

The presidential ordinance also provided for anti-rape cells to provide medical examinations within six hours of a complaint being made and creates a national sex offender registry.