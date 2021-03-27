Maryam berates PPP for ‘sacrificing’ PDM for ‘inconsequential’ Senate post

LAHORE: A day after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani was declared as opposition leader in Senate, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz rounded on latter for “sacrificing” the anti-government alliance for a “minor, inconsequential post”.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Maryam, in a reference to her father and deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on one side of the line were those who sacrificed their health to protect the people’s right to rule and, on the other side were those who sacrificed their principles for the smallest of gains.

مجھے بڑی خوشی ہے اگر انہوں نے یہ لکیر کھینچ دی ہے کہ یہ بیانیہ مریم نواز کا بیانیہ ہے اور جو مریم نواز کا بیانیہ ہے وہ پوری قوم کے اوپر عیاں ہے وہ نوازشریف اور جمہوریت کا بیانیہ ہےآئین کا بیانیہ ہے مجھے خوشی ہے کہ صف بندی ہوگئی ہے@MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/HFAX66gozj — PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 27, 2021

“[…] Those who are willing to forego the law and the Constitution of the land.” “I am glad that this line [between PML-N and the PPP] has been drawn and that everyone recognises who is standing on whose side,” she said.

At a press conference prior to the election, Maryam had said her party representative Azam Nazir Tarar would be the leader of the opposition in Senate as it was decided “in principle” at the PDM huddle ahead of elections for chairman and deputy chairman.

But on Saturday, when asked about the alliance’s future course of action, Maryam said she would wait for PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rahman to make public his position on the matter of Gillani’s election.

“But, I deeply regret the fact that despite understanding the gravity of the situation […] you [PPP] have dealt a massive blow to democracy, our [PDM’s] cause, and the public’s struggle for their right to rule for a minor and inconsequential office.

If you [PPP] really wanted the office of the opposition leader, you could have asked Nawaz Sharif for it.”

“Nawaz Sharif gave you all 83 of PML-N votes to elect Yousaf Raza Gillani [on a technocrat seat from Islamabad]. If he can also give you all 17 of his senators for the chairman’s election, he [Sharif] would have given this to you as well if you had just asked him for it.

What good is it [the post] any way? It’s not like PML-N could have formed a government if it had won the post,” she said. “This is a very meaningless, very transitionary victory [for the PPP].”

“I regret that for this petty victory, you have taken votes from BAP [Balochistan Awami Party],” she said.

The damage has been done to you, she said, and added people are watching which party is standing where and who is continuing to struggle for supremacy of the democracy.

“This defeat is not of PDM’s, of which the PML-N remains a part. It is the defeat of the people who sacrificed their principles for an inconsequential office.”

“Instead you took votes from BAP? The same BAP that doesn’t side with anyone without its patrons’ orders?”

Maryam also claimed PML-N candidate for the post, Tarar, had received a phone call from Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani who she said offered him the support of “three or four senators of BAP party”.

“He [Tarar] told him I don’t need your votes. I stand with my party and my party has a narrative that I will not betray. I cannot betray the PDM.”

“This is the first time in Pakistan’s history — probably in the history of the entire world, that the Leader of the Opposition has been elected — rather selected — by government senators.”

“Have you ever seen this happen?”

“If you feel that the public will not know [what you’ve done] if you call them [BAP senators] ‘independents’, then I think you’re only fooling yourself,” she said, referring to a press conference a day earlier in which Gillani had explained his party’s rationale and reasons for securing the post.