Tougher restrictions if Covid-19 situation doesn’t improve: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Asad Umar pleaded with people on Saturday to abide by coronavirus guidelines to avoid greater restrictions in the face of the country’s third wave of coronavirus infections.

In a press conference after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) called to review the rampant rise in new infections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), Umar said the restrictions were tightened two weeks ago due to a surge in fresh infections but observed compliance was not as religious as it should be.

The government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan on Saturday reported 4,468 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 44,279 tests, receiving back an alarming positivity ratio of 10.09 percent.

Umar, who also heads the NCOC, lamented people failing to understand how dangerous the situation is. “The new mutations that have been emerged, especially the United Kingdom variant [of the virus], are more infectious and deadlier.”

The variant — B.1.1.7, also known as VOC (“variant of concern”) 202012/01 — drove a surge in cases that flooded England’s hospitals, pushed its death toll above 125,000, and triggered travel bans by dozens of countries.

Comparing the domestic situation to the rest of South Asia, the minister said the same variants appeared to be spreading in India and Bangladesh as well. India on Saturday reported 62,258 new infections, its highest since October, taking its tally to 11.91 million. The death toll rose by 291 to stand at 161,240.

The government believes the situation has reached a dangerous point now because of the latest hospital admissions [with Covid-related complications],” Umar said, adding that it was the most important factor due to the pressure it placed on the country’s already burdened healthcare infrastructure.

“In the first wave, the peak of critical care patients was around 3,200 nationwide. In the second wave, it was 2,511; so less than the first wave. But in the third wave, it is currently at 2,842,” he said, citing government data.

“More dangerously, in the past 12 days, this number has increased by 1,000. If this rate continues, then within the next week we’ll have crossed the level of the first wave.”

On Friday, Pakistan registered more than 4,000 cases in 24 hours for the first time since July, up from 3,946 a day earlier. The majority of the new cases were reported in Punjab, accounting for 2,451 (56.1 percent) of the tally.

Umar, while observing that while hospitals in major cities had not run out of space yet, said reports had started coming in of people having difficulty securing hospital admissions. “This information is not being shared to spread fear, just to inform the public so we can all work together to overcome this.”

“We have to unite to combat the pandemic by stopping it from reaching a level where people’s livelihoods are impacted,” he said. “If we don’t take immediate steps, we could reach a point where we have to implement further restrictions,” he warned.

“It is my request to all the political leadership, whether ours [PTI’s] or the opposition, that this is the time of showing leadership and spreading this message that we have to once again, together, combat this disease which is spreading and defend the people.”

Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday cancelled a demonstration to commemorate the death anniversary of its founder and former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto planned for April 4 due to the rise in coronavirus cases in Punjab.

The session was attended by Punjab and KP chief ministers and Islamabad commissioner via video link, a press statement issued by NCOC said. Provincial chief, home and health secretaries also joined virtually.

The agenda included a discussion on the rising trend of the contagious disease, implementation status of high impact interventions and state of critical medical facilities, including oxygenated beds, vents and other facilities, the statement said.

Violations were reported from the transport and hospitality sectors and from weddings, commercial activities and public gatherings, the statement added.

BUZDAR EXPRESSES CONCERN:

In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 48 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising casualties to 6,190.

It also reported 2,330 new infections taking the tally of confirmed cases to 210,095. Provincial authorities recorded the transmission rate at 14,14 percent after conducting 16,473 tests. With 1,245 new recoveries, 182,596 people have recovered from the pandemic.

In a statement issued after a meeting held to review the coronavirus situation in the province, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Saturday expressed concerns over the rising number of cases and directed the authorities to implement government-devised health protocols rigorously.

He said no negligence would be tolerated on standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the third wave of the pandemic was more dangerous than the previous two and it could be overcome with the cooperation of the people. He also urged people to wear face coverings in public places.

During the meeting, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik briefed Buzdar about the latest Covid-19 situation and measures taken to control its spread.