Passenger with fake documents nabbed at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A passenger was taken into custody from Allama Iqbal International Airport by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials on Thursday over possessing fake travel documents.

The passenger, Kaleem, was set to fly to Spain from Lahore via Qatar Airway flight QR-621 but was caught at the immigration counter. He was reported to be is a resident of Gujrat.

FIA officials shifted the suspect to an anti-human smuggling cell for further investigation.

Earlier on January 28, five individuals were caught by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for trying to board a flight with fake passports and documents in Islamabad.