CITY

Passenger with fake documents nabbed at Lahore airport

By INP

LAHORE: A passenger was taken into custody from Allama Iqbal International Airport by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials on Thursday over possessing fake travel documents.

The passenger, Kaleem, was set to fly to Spain from Lahore via Qatar Airway flight QR-621 but was caught at the immigration counter. He was reported to be is a resident of Gujrat.

FIA officials shifted the suspect to an anti-human smuggling cell for further investigation.

Earlier on January 28, five individuals were caught by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for trying to board a flight with fake passports and documents in Islamabad.

Previous articleSC allows to shift suspect in Pearl murder to Kot Lakhpat jail
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Suspect in PPSC papers leak scam arrested

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested another accused suspected to be involved in leakage of the question paper for the written test for...
Read more
LAHORE

‘Project Reconnect’ platform launched to promote ‘nation building’ film, tv, digital content

LAHORE: “Project Reconnect” is an emerging platform launched to create a network between Film and media Professionals. It aims to produce and facilitate audio...
Read more
CITY

WCLA restoring ladies mosque of Lahore Fort

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has initiated the restoration of a ladies mosque located inside the Lahore Fort and would be...
Read more
LAHORE

Police book PML-N’s Javed Latif over contentious remarks

LAHORE: Punjab police on Saturday registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Javed Latif for "maligning" state institutions during a political talk...
Read more
LAHORE

Departments fail to properly maintain shelter homes in Lahore

LAHORE: The shelter homes (panahgah) established in the provincial capital on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the poor, helpless and homeless...
Read more
LAHORE

Renowned cardiologist’s son drowns, grandson rescued

Lahore’s renowned cardiologist Dr Shahryar Ahmed Sheikh’s only son Dr Mobeen Ahmed Sheikh passed away in an unfortunate event on Friday, according to a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Suspect in PPSC papers leak scam arrested

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested another accused suspected to be involved in leakage of the question paper for the written test for...

‘Project Reconnect’ platform launched to promote ‘nation building’ film, tv, digital content

SC postpones Daska by-election for indefinite period

Alarm as Covid-19 contagion rate surges past 10pc

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.