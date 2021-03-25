Sports

Pakistan-India may play cricket series after nine years: report

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India could play a short T20 bilateral cricket series this year, Times of India reported.

The report comes on the heels of unilateral ceasefire by both countries along the Line of Control (LoC) last month.

If this series takes place, it would be the first bilateral exchange between the two countries in over eight years. The last bilateral series was played in 2012-13 when the Pakistan team visited India for an ODI and T20 series.

The report quoted a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official as saying that their cricket board had been asked to “be ready” for a series with India, though no one from India has made any comment on the news.

“A PCB official said that while there has been no direct discussion with anyone from India, indications are there and we have been told to be ready for such a series,” said the report.

Interestingly, India captain Virat Kohli during the recent T20I series against England had said that he has been told by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) there were going to be a few more T20 series this year.

However, the Indian and Pakistan boards have said they have no knowledge of any development on the resumption of the bilateral cricket.

A top Indian cricket official on Wednesday told IANS: “No, we have no information on India playing a series with Pakistan.”

Geo television quoted PCB chairman Ehsan Mani as saying they have not been contacted by anyone for a possible India-Pakistan series and neither has he been part of any discussion with his Indian counterpart on the issue.

A source in Pakistan told IANS the series could be held before the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in India in October-November. If it happens, a window will have to be created for it, he said.

The international cricket schedule is indeed tight. Indian players will get busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on April 9 and ends on May 30.

They then travel to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. However, the Indian team will have to reach there much in advance to undergo quarantine.

India will have over a month free after the WTC final. So, July could be a possible window for the India-Pakistan series.

Previous articlePassenger with fake documents nabbed at Lahore airport
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Kohli rises to fourth spot in T20I rankings for batsmen

DUBAI: Virat Kohli has moved up to fourth place in the latest T20I rankings for batsmen following his unbeaten 80 in the final T20I against...
Read more
Sports

Miami Open: Venus loses in first round to Diyas as main draw action begins

MIAMI: Venus Williams crashed out of the Miami Open on Tuesday, losing her first round game in straight sets to Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan. Diyas advanced...
Read more
Sports

Nissanka stars as Sri Lanka build lead over Windies to 257

ANTIGUA: Pathum Nissanka was heading towards a hundred on debut as Sri Lanka reached 359 for five in their second innings, a lead of 257...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh’s fielding errors gift New Zealand ODI series win

Christchurch: New Zealand secured a series-clinching five-wicket win in the second one-day international against Bangladesh on Tuesday after a string of fielding errors dashed the...
Read more
Sports

India win ODI series opener after Krishna and Thakur derail England

PUNE: Debutant Prasidh Krishna and fellow seamer Shardul Thakur combined to derail England's chase and bowl India to a 66-run victory in the one-day series...
Read more
Sports

Roach strikes but Sri Lanka battle back in first Test

ANTIGUA: West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach struck early to remove Dimuth Karunaratne in just the fifth over of Sri Lanka's second innings but the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

SHC grants bail to PTI leader in two cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in...

Suspect in PPSC papers leak scam arrested

‘Project Reconnect’ platform launched to promote ‘nation building’ film, tv, digital content

SC postpones Daska by-election for indefinite period

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.