NATIONAL

Motorway rape convicts challenge death sentence

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The two men sentenced to death for gang-raping a woman on the side of a motorway in September challenged their convictions in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday.

The men — Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali — were convicted of gang rape, kidnapping, robbery and terrorism offences, according to a written order released by anti-terrorism judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta in Lahore.

The petitions requested the court to set aside the verdict and order their release.

On September 9, the victim was driving with her two children late at night on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway (M-11) within the limits of the Gujjarpura police station when her vehicle ran out of fuel.

She phoned the police for help, but before they arrived two men took her and her children out of the vehicle at gunpoint and raped her. They also stole her purse, which contained Rs100,000 in cash, a bracelet, the car registration papers, and three ATM cards.

Protesters took to the streets saying the government needed to bring in legal reforms and do more to protect women and children after a series of high-profile cases.

The men were tracked down via mobile phone data and arrested days after the incident, the prosecutor said. DNA samples taken from the crime scene matched theirs. The survivor identified the two men during the hearing, and Ali confessed to the crime before a magistrate.

Previous articlePakistan-India may play cricket series after nine years: report
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC allows to shift suspect in Pearl murder to Kot Lakhpat jail

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Thursday granted permission to shift Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, prime suspect in 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel...
Read more
NATIONAL

Yusuf denies report tipping him as new envoy to India

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday refuted reports of him being considered for the office of high commissioner to India. Citing sources,...
Read more
LAHORE

Suspect in PPSC papers leak scam arrested

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested another accused suspected to be involved in leakage of the question paper for the written test for...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC postpones Daska by-election for indefinite period

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday postponed for an indefinite period the by-election in NA-75 -- a seat in Daska Tehsil of Sialkot city...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alarm as Covid-19 contagion rate surges past 10pc

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday recorded an alarming transmission rate of 10.15 percent as it reported 3,946 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 38,858...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan capable of defending integrity, sovereignty: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan is equipped to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty and any misadventure will meet the most...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Yusuf denies report tipping him as new envoy to India

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday refuted reports of him being considered for the office of high commissioner to India. Citing sources,...

SHC grants bail to PTI leader in two cases

Suspect in PPSC papers leak scam arrested

‘Project Reconnect’ platform launched to promote ‘nation building’ film, tv, digital content

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.