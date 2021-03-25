HEADLINES

Sindh announces exams schedule for 2021

By News Desk

The pronvicial education department has annouced the the new schedule for exams at all grade levels.

According to the notification, nursey til grade eight class exams will be start from June 7, while matriculation exams will be held from July 1 and will continue till July 15 across Sindh.

For all classes up to grade eight, results will be announced by June 26.

Moreover, intermediate students will have their examinations take place from July 28 and will continue till August 16 and the exams themselves would be split into the morning and evening shift.

Examinations will also be held on Saturdays.

The results of the class 10 examinations will be announced on September 15, 2021, and the results for class 11 will be announced within two months after the announcement of matric results.

Meanwhile, the results of class 12 will be announced on October 15, 2021.

This announcement comes one day after Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood had said that the Centre had given instructions to provinces to take decisions for closure of educational institutions in view of prevailing pandemic situation.

Taking decision for closing or opening of schools depends upon the spread of infection, he had said in an interview with a private television channel.

The situation of corona pandemic in Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and some areas of Sindh was better as compared to other parts, he had observed.

Replying to a question about negative impact on education after closure of institutions near exams, he had said: “No doubt, the students are facing difficulties but health is more important than anything else.”

