NATIONAL

Students unhappy with virtual schooling: minister

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Monday the country has taken several steps to curb the spread of coronavirus and his department is willing to keep educational institutions open.

Mahmood, while addressing a press conference, said there is a difference between academic sessions in education centres and online versions of studies.

He reiterated that the final decision regarding the closure of the educational institutions will be taken on March 24.

The education ministry is willing to keep the education centres open as online education cannot be equated with regular classes. He added that students are not happy with the online classes and it is a difficult decision to decide on the closure of schools.

“NCOC believed that there’s a high risk of COVIS-19 spread in schools. 50 million children are linked with education and if someone got infected, the disease would spread.”

The minister said that we tried to keep schools open where things are better.

Regarding the March 24 meeting at the NCOC, Mehmood said we would implement the recommendations of the health and education ministers.

While commenting on the uniform education system, Mahmood said private and government schools are following their own curriculum which distributes the education standards of the whole country.

In the seminaries, students are being taught Dars-e-Nizami and their certification is also different, he added.

He urged that a curriculum should be designed that does not hurt the people’s religious values.

The federal government could not issue any notification in this regard, hence the matter was handed over to the provincial governments, said the minister. He said the provinces have been given authority to their textbook board.

Mahmood also said the education authorities were not attempting to end the publishing industry. He questioned the requirement of getting another permission after the federal government issues a no-objection certificate (NOC). He said with the passage of the 18th amendment, this authority lies with the provinces.

He said the federal government initiated a skill development programme under which many people are receiving training.

Previous articlePPP challenges Senate chairman election in IHC
Next articlePDM decides to boycott Senior Parliamentarians Council meeting
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PML-N Punjab president asks NAB not to ban supporters from Maryam’s hearing

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) not to "put obstacles" in the way of PML-N workers...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan Day parade postponed to March 25: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The annual Pakistan Day parade scheduled to be held on Tuesday (tomorrow) has been postponed to March 25 due to the forecast of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Covid-19 spike: NCOC orders crackdown on violations of SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar on Monday ordered a strict crackdown on violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs). He...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM decides to boycott Senior Parliamentarians Council meeting

ISLAMABAD: Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided not to interact with the government and stay away from attending any parlay including an...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPP challenges Senate chairman election in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) challenged the recently held election of Senate chairman in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday. The petition, filed by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sarina Isa moves contempt proceedings against science minister

Sarina Isa, wife of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has requested the SC to initiate contempt proceedings against Minister for Science and Technology...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PDM decides to boycott Senior Parliamentarians Council meeting

ISLAMABAD: Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided not to interact with the government and stay away from attending any parlay including an...

Students unhappy with virtual schooling: minister

PPP challenges Senate chairman election in IHC

Sarina Isa moves contempt proceedings against science minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.