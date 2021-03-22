HEADLINES

PDM decides to boycott Senior Parliamentarians Council meeting

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided not to interact with the government and stay away from attending any parlay including an upcoming meeting of the Senior Parliamentarians Council (SPC).

According to INP, PDM has decided to not participate or engage with an ‘incompetent’ government at any forum. The maiden meeting of the council will be held under the convenorship of Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party was invited to attend the meeting but it has decided to boycott the same.

Similarly, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief media coordinator Nazir Dhoki said that PPP will skip the meeting today as former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is in Lahore to accompany PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for a meeting with Jamat-e-Islami leader Amir Sirajul Haq.

He said that the party will make a formal decision about the SPC soon.

The Senior Parliamentarians Council will consider the incident of alleged misbehaviour with members of the National Assembly in front of the Parliament House on March 6.

Previous articleStudents unhappy with virtual schooling: minister
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Students unhappy with virtual schooling: minister

ISLAMABAD: Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Monday the country has taken several steps to curb the spread of coronavirus and his department is...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPP challenges Senate chairman election in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) challenged the recently held election of Senate chairman in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday. The petition, filed by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sarina Isa moves contempt proceedings against science minister

Sarina Isa, wife of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has requested the SC to initiate contempt proceedings against Minister for Science and Technology...
Read more
NATIONAL

New PTI petitions urge ECP to disqualify Gillani

ISLAMABAD: Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday submitted fresh applications to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking the disqualification of recently-elected Senator Yousaf...
Read more
NATIONAL

Prime suspect in Pearl murder shifted to Lahore

LAHORE: Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, prime suspect in 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl, was shifted to Lahore from Karachi for security...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, India set for Indus waters talks, reflecting easing tensions

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan will hold the first meeting in three years of a commission that deals with water rights on the Indus...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

SHC takes up petition against anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday took up a petition of residents against the demolition of houses adjacent to drains...

New PTI petitions urge ECP to disqualify Gillani

Prime suspect in Pearl murder shifted to Lahore

Pakistan, India set for Indus waters talks, reflecting easing tensions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.