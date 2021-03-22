PDM decides to boycott Senior Parliamentarians Council meeting

ISLAMABAD: Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided not to interact with the government and stay away from attending any parlay including an upcoming meeting of the Senior Parliamentarians Council (SPC).

According to INP, PDM has decided to not participate or engage with an ‘incompetent’ government at any forum. The maiden meeting of the council will be held under the convenorship of Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the party was invited to attend the meeting but it has decided to boycott the same.

Similarly, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief media coordinator Nazir Dhoki said that PPP will skip the meeting today as former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is in Lahore to accompany PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for a meeting with Jamat-e-Islami leader Amir Sirajul Haq.

He said that the party will make a formal decision about the SPC soon.

The Senior Parliamentarians Council will consider the incident of alleged misbehaviour with members of the National Assembly in front of the Parliament House on March 6.