Covid-19 spike: NCOC orders crackdown on violations of SOPs

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar on Monday ordered a strict crackdown on violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the decision was taken to increase restrictions of activities contributing to the sharp spike in Covid-19 cases.

Asad Umar said on Twitter that it has been decided to increase restrictions of activities in the NCOC meeting today.

He added that the provincial and Islamabad administrations have been directed to tighten the implementation of the SOPs and to crack down on violations that are taking place.

During the meeting, the forum unanimously agreed to implement some high impact interventions in cities and districts with a positivity greater than 8 per cent to contain the spread of the disease.

In cities with a coronavirus positivity ratio of less than 8%, nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) will continue to be enforced based on risk assessment and disease prevalence.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the following measures will be taken:

Implementation of broader lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment. No mobility will be allowed except for emergencies.

Closure of all type of indoor dining. However, outdoor dining will be permitted till 10:00 pm. Takeaways will be allowed.

Closure of all commercial activities (less essential services) by 8:00 pm.

Two safe days per week will be observed. Choice of days will be at the discretion of the federating units.

Gatherings with an upper limit of 300 persons will be allowed with strict adherence to SOPs. However, all types of indoor gatherings involving cultural, musical/religious or miscellaneous events will be banned.

Complete closure of cinemas and shrines will continue to be enforced.

A complete ban on contact sports, festivals, cultural and other events.

Outdoor wedding functions till 10:00 pm with an upper limit of 300 guests will be allowed with strict adherence to SOPs (event duration two hours only). No indoor functions will be allowed.

Complete closure of amusement parks, however, walking/jogging tracks will remain open with strict adherence to SOPs.

50 per cent work-from-home policy will continue (including all public/private offices and courts).

Intercity public transport to operate at 50 per cent of capacity.

Rail service to operate at 70 per cent of capacity

Compulsory mask-wearing will be ensured by all federating units while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement.

Reduced presence at courts (City, District, High Courts and SC).

Stringent protocols for tourism in GB, KP, AJK and touristic places elsewhere. Sentinel testing sites at entry points / selected locations will be established.

Mass media coverage highlighting punitive actions.

These new guidelines will be enforced until April 11, while the NCOC will reconvene to review the situation on April 7.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Lahore has reached 12 per cent, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid confirmed earlier in the day.

The masses should strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 as the number of cases is rapidly increasing in Punjab, the minister warned.

Showing stratification over the arrangements made at Lahore and hospitals of other cities of the province, the health minister said that soon the Covid vaccine would be provided to the private hospitals.

“Covid-19 vaccination will start at private hospitals from today or tomorrow,” Dr Yasmin Rashid said.

She asked the masses to get their loved ones aged above 60 years vaccinated against the deadly virus and added to wear face masks while going into public.

Separately, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the provincial government is considering placing a complete ban on wedding halls and sports activities in the province for two weeks.

“A proposal for a complete ban on wedding halls and sports for two weeks is under consideration,” Awan told a local news outlet. She stressed that they were considering such a decision as people’s lives are more important than such events.

The special assistant said that the government will limit activities that will not affect the economy. She added that she was diagnosed with coronavirus so she understands the problems associated with it.

Moreover, the Punjab government has revised schedule of lockdown in markets of several cities in the province.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department spokesperson, markets in districts Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Sheikhupura, Chineot, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan will remain closed on Fridays instead of Sundays.

The spokesperson said lockdown in markets of these cities would be implemented on Fridays and Saturdays while traders and shopkeepers of these cities could open their businesses on Sundays.

However, lockdown timings would remain same and all markets across the province would be closed at 6 pm, the Punjab government has urged people to follow the Standard SOPs as these SOPs are to their benefit.

The country is currently under the third wave of coronavirus which is said to be more lethal and dangerous by the health authorities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday. Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet had said that the premier had tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home.

As many as 20 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 3,669 new virus cases emerged. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 13,863 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Monday, a total of 630,471 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 263,290 were in Sindh, 199,040 in Punjab, 19,342 in Balochistan, 80,037 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 52,086 in Islamabad, 4,972 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 11,704 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 583,538 patients have recovered from the disease so far.