Great move

Pakistan Railways (PR) has embarked on a strategic shift towards solar energy. The PR management has identified 100 sites where electricity consumption happens to be higher. This decision has been widely appreciated, and rightly so, because it can save up to Rs1 billion annually, which the PR may use for improving its services. If the revenue is invested wisely, it can turn PR into a revenue-generating asset for the country through expansion of freight operations and refurbishment of coaches to attract commercial interest.

SAMEER UMRANI

KARACHI

