Tourism conundrum

Tourism plays a pivotal role in the economic development of a country, offering myriad opportunities for growth and prosperity. It serves as a significant source of revenue, generating income through accommodation, transportation, dining, entertainment, and souvenirs.

Despite Pakistan boasting numerous tourist sites, many of them are undervalued and poorly maintained. Gorakh Hill Station, a mountain peak in Dadu district, Sindh, is a prime example. With an elevation of 1,700 meters, Gorakh Hill Station stands as one of the highest plateaus in Sindh, nestled within the Kirthar Mountain Range on the border between Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

During the summer, Gorakh Hill Station enjoys a pleasant temperature of about 20°C, which drops below 0°C during the winter, occasionally graced by rare snowfall.

During my recent trip to Gorakh Hill, I observed a lack of instructors and signboards along the roads, hindering visitors’ navigation. Furthermore, essential goods, particularly water, were being sold at exorbitant prices. Accommodation and transportation facilities were woefully inadequate.

Unsurprisingly, the poor infrastructure made reaching the destination challenging for visitors. Regrettably, lives are at risk, as many tourists have lost their lives while ascending the hill. Unfortunately, the authorities concerned have turned a deaf ear to this critical issue.

It is imperative for the government and relevant authorities to take notice and implement urgent measures to address these issues and ensure the safety of visitors.

SYED ZAMIN ALI

LARKANA

Sindh govt to purchase modern weapons to combat robbers: Sharjeel Memon
