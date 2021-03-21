NATIONAL

India quietly commissions first ballistic missile tracking vessel: report

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Joining an elite club of nations with access to nuclear missile tracking vessels, the Indian Navy secretly commissioned the highly secretive Ocean Surveillance Ship, bestowing it with the code name VC-1118.

Reports suggest that this move will boost India’s ballistic missile defence system as well as systematically improve ways of increasing its electronic warfare capabilities. The vessel has been under construction since 2014 and was commissioned in October 2019 without any public ceremony, according to The Economic Times.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic delayed the commissioning process by a few months, but the vessel passed all its trials before being put into service.

To realise the strategic importance of the move, one has to understand that India is only the fifth country in the world – after the US, France, China, and Russia – to operate such a vessel, which will prove to be a great tool for monitoring the developmental trial of its domestic missile programme.

But its main use will be to act as an ‘early warning’ ship for incoming missile launches on the country, increasing the effectiveness of the ballistic missile defence (BMD) shield already in possession with the Indian army. Such a tool will prove to be handy in the long run, since both of India’s immediate neighbours – Pakistan and China – are armed to the teeth with nuclear warheads.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited, where the construction of the vessel took place, was founded in 1941, by Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd. Recognising its strategic importance, the shipyard was transferred from the Ministry of Shipping to the Ministry of Defence in February 2010.

Previous articleFaraz urges Opp not to misguide people on coronavirus, vaccination
Next articlePakistan ranked 105 in world happiness report
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Model Town case accused posted as Lahore commissioner

The Punjab government has posted Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis as the Lahore commissioner. The official took to microblogging website Twitter to make the announcement...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan ranked 105 in world happiness report

ISLAMABAD: The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network has released the World Happiness Report 2021 and Pakistan has been ranked at 105 out of 149...
Read more
HEADLINES

Faraz urges Opp not to misguide people on coronavirus, vaccination

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday urged the opposition parties, specifically Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mentally disabled woman gang-raped in Faisalabad

A woman with a mental disability was gang-raped by at least two men in Faisalabad and her widowed mother has accused police of causing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Faisal Mosque reopened for prayers after one day

Faisal Mosque in the federal capital was reopened for congregational prayers after one day of closure by the authorities due to violations of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

DRAP proposes Sputnik vaccine double-dose price at Rs8,500

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has prepared recommendations for fixing the prices of the coronavirus vaccines, sources said on Sunday. The DRAP...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Mentally disabled woman gang-raped in Faisalabad

A woman with a mental disability was gang-raped by at least two men in Faisalabad and her widowed mother has accused police of causing...

Furore after Modi critic quits top Indian university ‘under political pressure’

Syrian army shelling of hospital kills seven in northwest town: witnesses

Faisal Mosque reopened for prayers after one day

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.